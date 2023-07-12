Rodney Daniel’s Newly Released "Saved...But Stuck" is a Thoughtful Resource for Anyone Struggling with Feeling Stagnant in Life or Faith
“Saved...But Stuck,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rodney Daniel, is an encouraging exploration of key scripture and lessons of faith that present readers with a food for thought approach to navigating aspects of life that aren’t moving in the ways we hope.
Durham, NC, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Saved...But Stuck”: an uplifting message of motivation and hope. “Saved...But Stuck” is the creation of published author Rodney Daniel.
Daniel shares, “Saved but Stuck is an inspirational book using scriptures and biblical lessons to help people of GOD both embrace this dichotomy of loving GOD as committed Christians but finding themselves still being stuck in some area of their lives and unable to get past certain points of their individual struggles. Sometimes this bondage that they’re experiencing is connected to internal struggles, such as depression, loneliness, fear, or complacency. At other times, we may find ourselves stuck in external situations—such as relationships, jobs, financial barrenness—or even stuck with issues within ministry. This book utilizes the Word of GOD to identify how we may have become stuck and then pinpoint the ways to gain and maintain our liberty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rodney Daniel’s new book will challenge readers to work through areas of immobility that are blocking true fulfillment in God.
Consumers can purchase “Saved...But Stuck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saved...But Stuck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
