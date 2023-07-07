Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Girls on the Run St. Louis, Help Inspire Girls to Lead Confident Lives
St. Louis, MO, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, July 11, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Girls on the Run St. Louis (GOTR-STL), a nonprofit organization that inspires girls to lead joyful, healthy, and confident lives through an experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $363,177.00 to local nonprofit organizations.
Girls on the Run St. Louis will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to provide scholarships for girls who want to participate in the program this school year. Financial assistance is available to qualifying families, and in the 2022 - 2023 school year, GOTR-STL provided $458,000 in scholarships.
In the Girls on the Run curriculum, trained volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development. Life skills taught include managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, and making intentional decisions. Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K, providing a tangible sense of accomplishment.
Founded in 2002, Girls on the Run St. Louis partners with more than 450 schools across 23 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois. They serve nearly 5,000 girls each year and have served over 70,000 girls since the beginning. To learn more about Girls on the Run St. Louis, please visit https://girlsontherunstlouis.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
