Author Jaz The Female Trucker’s New Book, "A Truck Can," is a Book to Educate People of All Ages About the Importance of 18-Wheelers
Recent release “A Truck Can,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jaz The Female Trucker, is a story that seeks to show people just what truck drivers do and how important they are to every day life.
New York, NY, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jaz The Female Trucker, a driver for over three years that has delivered a large variety of goods, has completed her new book, “A Truck Can”: a look inside the world of truck drivers, from not only what they do on their day to day but also what they transport, from ice cream to toys to food and plenty of other things that are used in every house.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jaz The Female Trucker’s inspiring tale is based around a movement to bring more awareness to an occupation that is often misunderstood, and in some cases taken advantage of, despite how monumentally important it is to every person’s life, and hopefully once readers finish this book they can understand that themselves.
Readers who wish to experience enlightening work can purchase “A Truck Can” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
