Author May Lamar’s New Book, “The Seventh Wonder: A Novel,” Follows Army Brat Anna Jo Grant, a Fish Out of Water During the Turbulent Summer of 1971
Recent release “The Seventh Wonder: A Novel,” from Covenant Books author May Lamar, is not a typical summer camp romp, taking readers along for the ups and downs of Anna Jo’s exciting summer adventure.
New York, NY, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- May Lamar, an award-winning newspaper reporter and advertising copywriter whose published works of fiction include “Brother Sid: A Novel of Sidney Lanier” and “Gifts,” a novel of Southern painter Anne Goldthwaite, has completed her new book, “The Seventh Wonder: A Novel”: a memorable novel that follows Anna Jo as she navigates a summer full of challenges.
Anna Jo’s dad is in Vietnam, her guilt over the death of her mom and little sister is debilitating, and her stepmother is god-awful, just like her complexion. Her only comforts seem to be a stolen dog named Troop and Joni Mitchell’s new album until she’s unceremoniously dumped at a camp called The Nest—where no one is expecting her. Here she discovers empowering new friends (one of whom is in big trouble) and the knee-buckling news that her treasured canine, thought to be safe back at the base, is missing.
Other published books by the author include the popular regional classic “Hunting: The Southern Tradition,” and a number of private/ghostwritten biographies, including “Last of the Bosses,” “Monroe County’s Judge E. T. ‘Short’ Millsap,” recently banned in Monroeville by the lawyer for the Harper Lee estate. May and her husband, author/publisher Rich Donnell, and their dogs reside in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lamar writes, “It is June of ’71. The Pentagon Papers have just revealed the twenty-five-year-old lie that is Vietnam. College kids are marching against it. Poor kids are marching through the jungles of it. The songwriters I love are setting the whole thing to music. And at a US Army Post in the Deep South, there is another, more personal conflict brewing. It’s between a restless stepmother, a stolen dog, and one basket case—me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May Lamar’s new book takes readers along for Anna Jo’s unforgettable summer.
Readers can purchase “The Seventh Wonder: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Anna Jo’s dad is in Vietnam, her guilt over the death of her mom and little sister is debilitating, and her stepmother is god-awful, just like her complexion. Her only comforts seem to be a stolen dog named Troop and Joni Mitchell’s new album until she’s unceremoniously dumped at a camp called The Nest—where no one is expecting her. Here she discovers empowering new friends (one of whom is in big trouble) and the knee-buckling news that her treasured canine, thought to be safe back at the base, is missing.
Other published books by the author include the popular regional classic “Hunting: The Southern Tradition,” and a number of private/ghostwritten biographies, including “Last of the Bosses,” “Monroe County’s Judge E. T. ‘Short’ Millsap,” recently banned in Monroeville by the lawyer for the Harper Lee estate. May and her husband, author/publisher Rich Donnell, and their dogs reside in Montgomery, Alabama.
Lamar writes, “It is June of ’71. The Pentagon Papers have just revealed the twenty-five-year-old lie that is Vietnam. College kids are marching against it. Poor kids are marching through the jungles of it. The songwriters I love are setting the whole thing to music. And at a US Army Post in the Deep South, there is another, more personal conflict brewing. It’s between a restless stepmother, a stolen dog, and one basket case—me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, May Lamar’s new book takes readers along for Anna Jo’s unforgettable summer.
Readers can purchase “The Seventh Wonder: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories