Xitron Restarts Stimulus Program for Printers
Successful Program Introduced During Pandemic Returns.
Ann Arbor, MI, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, has announced the return of their interest-free payment plans for RIPs, Workflows, and CTP interface kits. Originally introduced to assist printing companies affected by Covid shutdowns, the program is being restarted in the face of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.
Most Xitron products are eligible for participation, with Xitron offering scalable payment plans based on the cost of the system. Printers can choose plans from 90 days to 18 months - with no interest or fees. Unlike leases or subscriptions, the user owns the software license and hardware at the end of the scheduled payments.
“We’re talking to a lot of printers who need to update their prepress systems, but are concerned about cost, cash flow, and the state of the economy,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “They’re under pressure to become more efficient and maintain margins while material and labor costs continue to rise, which is difficult to do with aging prepress systems. By spreading the costs over several months, they’re able to get the solutions they need with little impact to their bottom line.” Eligible products include Xitron’s Navigator RIP and workflow, Sierra workflow, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, all Navigator Flexo Suites, all computer-to-plate interface kits, and the on-press ink key setting solution, KeySetter Connect.
“Small business and capital equipment loan rates currently range from six to twenty percent, and credit card rates average even higher,” said Crews. “Our programs eliminate those costs and allow printers to get the prepress upgrades they need, streamline and automate their work, and directly impact their margins.” For more information, interested printers can contact Xitron through their local dealer, or by writing to sales@xitron.com.
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 40,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
