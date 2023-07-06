FPC of Allentown, PA, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
Lake Sucess, NY, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a well-established national network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, is proud to announce the launch of FPC of Allentown, PA. This new office will be owned and operated by Brice Freer, a seasoned executive with 15+ years of experience in Supply Chain and the Life Sciences industries, as well as a strong background in Business Development and Marketing.
FPC of Allentown will specialize in the executive search for Supply Chain and Business Development roles within the Life Sciences. Brice will lead the office's projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Brice is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, and he holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Brice has held leadership roles in both large/enterprise organizations, as well as small/medium corporations.
"I am excited to join the FPC family and bring my experience to Allentown," said Freer. "I have a strong network of high-quality talent, and I am looking forward to helping businesses find the right individuals for their needs."
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Brice to the FPC family. With his significant expertise in Supply Chain, and Business Development, coupled with his extensive network and track record of success, we have full confidence in his capability to skillfully lead and scale FPC of Allentown. Brice's unwavering work ethic and dedication to success further solidify our belief in his ability to drive exceptional results.”
For more information about FPC of Allentown, please contact Brice Freer at bfreer@fpcallentown.com or 970-367-3947, or visit www.fpcallentown.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC was ranked in the top 10 in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best executive Recruiting Firms in 2023.
