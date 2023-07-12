Josue Rios’s New Book, "Rosita: Little Rose," is a Lovely and Engaging Collection of Poems That Shares the Author’s Mind and Thoughts with the World
Recent release “Rosita: Little Rose,” from Page Publishing author Josue Rios, is a delightful and captivating book of refreshing poetry that showcases the author’s unique life perspective and experiences.
New York, NY, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josue Rios has completed his new book, “Rosita: Little Rose”: a compelling assortment of poetry that will dazzle readers.
“When people read my poetry, a popular question they have is, ‘Who is Rosita?’ Rosita is a moniker I made for the person who inspired me to originally start writing poetry. In Spanish, Rosita means little rose. Today, Rosita had become much more than an individual. If I were to give a name to my poetry as a whole or entity then I’ve named her Rosita. Rosita is my muse, my dreams, my everything.”
Published by Page Publishing, Josue Rios’s sincere book gives readers a large selection of candid and truthful poetry. Rios breaks his poems into sections such as romance, memories, and inspirational. Readers can flip through and be welcomed with a variety of topics that inspire and stimulate the mind. He uses his straightforward writing to share with readers his experiences with heartbreak, grief, and creativity.
Rios’s thoughtful and outspoken poetry has something for every reader. “Josue hopes to inspire those who feel they have lost their way or the ones wandering without direction. And he is hopeful that his poetry will do just that!” writes the author.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rosita: Little Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
