Authors Grumpy and Lynch’s New Book, "A Merry Little Tale," is the Riveting New Take on Christmas That Re-Centers the Holiday from Simply Giving Gifts to Christ's Birth
Recent release “A Merry Little Tale,” from Covenant Books authors Grumpy and Lynch, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a group of friends as they help the three Magi known as Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, and St. Nick prepare for Christmas Eve. With Mary's blessing, the three set off to deliver gifts across the globe but must stop a greedy baron who hopes to steal their toys.
New York, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grumpy and Lynch have completed their new book, “A Merry Little Tale”: a charming tale that follows Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, and St. Nick as they prepare with all their friends to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve to the good boys and girls all around the world.
Grumpy and Lynch write, “This is the story of Christmas Eve when Donnie the Donkey, Morgan the flying Reindeer, Ranger the Stallion, the Grumpus brothers, Belsnickel, and Knight Robert get ready to leave and deliver gifts with Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, and St. Nick—the three Magi who brought gifts to baby Jesus.
“Mary and her donkey, Boaz or Bo, come by to give her blessings. The crew intends to stop by the magical Winterport for milk and cookies and talk about the furry dragons protecting the Ark and how they can look like regular cats and get very big to protect Winterport.
“The greedy baron, Orangesicht (whose head is a floating, flaming pumpkin), and his elephants and gators are crossing the mountains to steal all the toys. But Knight Robert and the tiny Japanese mouse princess, Katsumi, have a plan to stop them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Grumpy and Lynch’s new book is a delightful story that readers of all ages can enjoy, and places Christ back in the center of Christmas. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Grump and Lynch’s tale to life, “A Merry Little Tale” is sure to keep young readers engaged and spellbound as they discover all the excitement that occurs at the North Pole leading up to Santa’s biggest night of the year.
Readers can purchase “A Merry Little Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
