Authors Grumpy and Lynch’s New Book, "A Merry Little Tale," is the Riveting New Take on Christmas That Re-Centers the Holiday from Simply Giving Gifts to Christ's Birth

Recent release “A Merry Little Tale,” from Covenant Books authors Grumpy and Lynch, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of a group of friends as they help the three Magi known as Santa Clause, Kris Kringle, and St. Nick prepare for Christmas Eve. With Mary's blessing, the three set off to deliver gifts across the globe but must stop a greedy baron who hopes to steal their toys.