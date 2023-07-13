Suzanne Logan’s Newly Released "Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?" is an Encouraging Message of Hope to Anyone Who Has Faced Abuse
“Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Logan, is a compassionate memoir that takes readers into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Hudson, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?”: a spiritually charged account of overcoming through God’s grace. “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” is the creation of published author Suzanne Logan.
Logan shares, “It was not a special day. I was getting my husband’s food ready for work, feeling like I had been running on autopilot for the last two years because of COVID I thought. When Ruby Red Slippers suddenly was in my thoughts, Why? I wondered. I did not think further until it continued over several days.
“I read once that when you had been through a trauma, it causes you to remain there emotionally before that time. I had recently been through a lot, and people were amazed how I seemed to survive without a scratch but realized I did not and need to find out more.
“I believe this book will be an inspiration to many, knowing their hidden struggles are not theirs alone, and there are answers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Logan’s new book shares a sense of encouragement and compassion as readers reflect on their own struggles and the complexities of survival.
Consumers can purchase “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Logan shares, “It was not a special day. I was getting my husband’s food ready for work, feeling like I had been running on autopilot for the last two years because of COVID I thought. When Ruby Red Slippers suddenly was in my thoughts, Why? I wondered. I did not think further until it continued over several days.
“I read once that when you had been through a trauma, it causes you to remain there emotionally before that time. I had recently been through a lot, and people were amazed how I seemed to survive without a scratch but realized I did not and need to find out more.
“I believe this book will be an inspiration to many, knowing their hidden struggles are not theirs alone, and there are answers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Logan’s new book shares a sense of encouragement and compassion as readers reflect on their own struggles and the complexities of survival.
Consumers can purchase “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Are Your Ruby Red Slippers?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories