Judith A. Diehl’s Newly Released “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel” Shares a Deepened Understanding of God

“John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith A. Diehl, is an informative resource for congregants and spiritual leaders alike that empowers readers in the pursuit of not only appreciating prayer, but also understanding to whom we pray.