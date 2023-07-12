Judith A. Diehl’s Newly Released “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel” Shares a Deepened Understanding of God
“John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith A. Diehl, is an informative resource for congregants and spiritual leaders alike that empowers readers in the pursuit of not only appreciating prayer, but also understanding to whom we pray.
Silverthorne, CO, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel”: a thoughtful study of key scripture. “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel” is the creation of published author Judith A. Diehl, who did her PhD work at the University of Edinburgh in the New Testament. Her dissertation was on the prayer of John 17, and the “Gospel of John” remains an area of strong interest. A wife and mother, she and her husband have two grown sons and a grown daughter.
Diehl shares, “What is the power of prayer? It is easy not to even think about prayer until trauma happens. Everything seems to be going very well until we slip and fall. Life is filled with beauty and joy until it isn’t. Then is God listening?
“Silence is deafening, and the lack of communication is frightening. Many people know the familiar 'Lord’s Prayer' found in Matthew’s Gospel, and for good reason. Some of us memorized it in our childhood. But actually, we may know little about prayer, or we have tried to avoid it altogether. Within varied denominations and customs, people have rituals and practices about prayer that are deeply ingrained. Some are very helpful, but some do not raise prayer above a mysterious obligation and a duty. Sadly, perhaps we have lost our 'prayer innocence' with time, traditions, and the painful experiences of life.
“This book is a focus on unusual names or titles for God on the lips of Jesus in John’s Gospel. Names reveal identity: who is God, who is Jesus, and who is the Holy Spirit? A better understanding of God can have a profound effect on one’s prayer life. Knowing God is the power of prayer; it can move us from obligation to love.
“There are numerous books on 'effective' or 'successful' prayer in the 'religious' section of the bookstore or on the internet. This is not one of those books. It is not about how to pray, but it is a book about the One to whom we pray. Life is a rocky, craggy trail, and we all need dependable, available help when we slip and fall. Then, we can lift our hearts and thank Someone who loves us. That is the power of prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith A. Diehl’s new book shares an articulate discussion of God and Jesus that will promote a sense of clarity in believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Diehl shares, “What is the power of prayer? It is easy not to even think about prayer until trauma happens. Everything seems to be going very well until we slip and fall. Life is filled with beauty and joy until it isn’t. Then is God listening?
“Silence is deafening, and the lack of communication is frightening. Many people know the familiar 'Lord’s Prayer' found in Matthew’s Gospel, and for good reason. Some of us memorized it in our childhood. But actually, we may know little about prayer, or we have tried to avoid it altogether. Within varied denominations and customs, people have rituals and practices about prayer that are deeply ingrained. Some are very helpful, but some do not raise prayer above a mysterious obligation and a duty. Sadly, perhaps we have lost our 'prayer innocence' with time, traditions, and the painful experiences of life.
“This book is a focus on unusual names or titles for God on the lips of Jesus in John’s Gospel. Names reveal identity: who is God, who is Jesus, and who is the Holy Spirit? A better understanding of God can have a profound effect on one’s prayer life. Knowing God is the power of prayer; it can move us from obligation to love.
“There are numerous books on 'effective' or 'successful' prayer in the 'religious' section of the bookstore or on the internet. This is not one of those books. It is not about how to pray, but it is a book about the One to whom we pray. Life is a rocky, craggy trail, and we all need dependable, available help when we slip and fall. Then, we can lift our hearts and thank Someone who loves us. That is the power of prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith A. Diehl’s new book shares an articulate discussion of God and Jesus that will promote a sense of clarity in believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “John 17 and the Power of Prayer: A Study of the Prayer of Jesus in the Fourth Gospel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories