Rita Williams Atkinson’s New Book, "Of the Embers," Explores the Events Surrounding the Infamous Newhall House Hotel Fire and the Lives of Those Who Were Able to Escape
Lake Mills, WI, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rita Williams Atkinson, a loving mother whose career has ranged from English teacher to IT professional, has completed her most recent book, “Of the Embers”: a historical fiction that centers around the historic Newhall House Hotel Fire, and explores how the tragedy began and how the survivors made it out alive.
“In 1883, one of the premier hotels in the country, the Newhall House Hotel, burns to the ground,” writes Atkinson. “Guests included General Tom Thumb of sideshow fame, popular stage performers, and prosperous businessmen. What brought those people to the Newhall House Hotel on that fateful night? What caused the fire? How did those who survived do it, and how were they affected by the horror of that night?”
Published by Fulton Books, Rita Williams Atkinson’s book is a riveting story that brings history to life as readers are taken back in time to witness such a horrific event. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Atkinson utilizes her wonderful storytelling skills to present a character-driven look at the events leading up to the Newhall House fire and the impact the tragedy had on those that managed to survive.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Of the Embers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
