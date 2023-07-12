M. Henderson’s New Book, "Part of Me Journal: Growth and Experiences," is a Captivating Collection of Wisdom and Intelligence Taken from the Author’s Own Experiences
Recent release “Part of Me Journal: Growth and Experiences,” from Page Publishing author M. Henderson, is a compilation of honest nuggets of wisdom that come from the author’s experience with growth and change.
Orlando, FL, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M. Henderson, an Orlando, Florida, resident, writer, and creative mind has completed his new book, “Part of Me Journal: Growth and Experiences”: an honest and real look at growth pulled from the author’s own life.
Henderson writes, “It was a time in my life when even though the support was there, I was still at the lowest point! I felt like I had the world on my shoulders and anything I tried to do got batted down. I became my own best friend and kept everything to myself, which I consumed a lot! I held on to a lot, thinking that was right but wasn’t healthy. Because holding on to my past wasn’t allowing me to grow! I learned I could never properly move forward if my past isn’t complete. I knew I needed some type of closure within, so I used writing as a way to escape. And that you will see as you turn the pages of my growth and experiences!”
Published by Page Publishing, M. Henderson’s exceptional tale brings into light the things that most people keep in the dark. He used his real-life experiences to write a book that all readers can take wisdom from. Each section of his book is dedicated to some insight that the author learned while on his own personal journey of growth. The sections are brimming with insight and thoughtfulness that Henderson hopes to pass on to readers.
Henderson uses a simple and straight forward writing style to appeal to all readers. The quick and accessible nature of this work is perfect for readers on any level of their growth journey. His message of change and discovery is for all to hear and learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Part of Me Journal: Growth and Experiences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
