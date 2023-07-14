yorCMO and Sales Xceleration Forge Strategic Partnership
yorCMO, the premier provider of fractional marketing services, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sales Xceleration, the pioneer in fractional sales leadership. This partnership brings together two industry leaders with complementary expertise to provide integrated marketing and sales support to businesses that are ready to reach their full growth potential.
Omaha, NE, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The partnership between yorCMO and Sales Xceleration is a catalyst for empowering businesses to overcome marketing and sales challenges collaboratively when needed. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, our clients can benefit from a holistic approach that aligns marketing and sales strategies with a strong emphasis on delivering tangible revenue results.
At yorCMO, we understand the importance of tailored marketing solutions that align seamlessly with sales efforts. Our fractional marketing professionals bring exceptional strategic guidance, execution excellence, and measurable results to drive revenue, enhance brand presence, and accelerate growth. Teaming up with Sales Xceleration allows us to offer our clients access to C-level sales expertise alongside our marketing acumen.
Our partnership brings forth a dynamic, win-win situation for yorCMO and Sales Xceleration clients. Together, we can offer when needed a seamless integration of marketing and sales, covering everything from sales and marketing strategy development, lead generation, brand/value prop positioning and sales enablement.
Furthermore, this partnership fosters an extensive professional network, promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing, and cross-industry learning. Clients of both yorCMO and Sales Xceleration will gain access to a vibrant community of marketing and sales experts, opening doors to strategic alliances, referrals, and mutually beneficial partnerships.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sales Xceleration," stated Joseph Frost, Co-Founder at yorCMO. "Together, we provide a holistic solution to our clients' growth needs by seamlessly integrating marketing and sales expertise. Our unified approach empowers businesses to achieve their marketing and sales goals, expand their networks, and unlock new opportunities for success."
yorCMO and Sales Xceleration are excited about the tremendous potential this partnership brings and are committed to delivering unparalleled service and support to their clients.
About yorCMO:
yorCMO is the industry-leading provider of fractional marketing services, offering businesses access to top-tier marketing professionals on a fractional basis. Our team of experienced marketers delivers strategic guidance, executional excellence, and measurable results, enabling businesses to accelerate growth, enhance brand presence, and drive revenue.
About Sales Xceleration:
Sales Xceleration is a prominent fractional sales company that offers businesses the advantage of fractional sales expertise, proven processes and tools. With tailored sales strategies, sales pipeline management, sales team leadership, and customer relationship development, Sales Xceleration enables businesses to optimize their sales processes, increase conversions, and maximize revenue.
Contact
