Sheila D. Hairston’s New Book, “E'kalb Hollow,” is a Profound Tale That Follows One Family's Incredible Resolve to Not Allow Racism and Bigotry to Destroy Their Spirit
Union, NJ, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheila D. Hairston, who currently resides in Union, New Jersey, has completed her most recent book, “E'kalb Hollow”: a gripping and heartfelt story of an African American family living in Jim Crow era Virginia who shows strength and courage in the face of bigotry, choosing a path of peace over violence and hatred.
Born in Beckley, West Virginia, author Sheila D. Hairston moved to New Jersey following her graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School. She worked in the administrative field for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Public Service Electric and Gas Company and retired from the workforce in 2019. In addition to creative writing, she enjoys playing piano and singing. As a dedicated Christian and daughter of the late Reverend Luther Hairston, she esteems her devotion to Christ as her number one priority.
“At the height of Jim Crow laws, E’kalb Hollow is a small African American town located deep in the woods of Southern Virginia and home to the resilient Braxton family,” writes Hairston.
“Unending hurts, pain, and devastation shattered the lives of this family time and time again. Despite the fact that bigotry and racism rocked their world, neither had the power to destroy their self-respect.
“As with any devastating circumstances, time is the antidote for healing. In the long run, the Braxtons learned to mend their broken spirits by weeding out offenses and treasuring happy times and precious memories.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheila D. Hairston’s book is the author’s debut novel, and is partly inspired by true events and circumstances faced by the author’s own family. Expertly paced and character-driven, this poignant tale will take readers on a thought-provoking journey to witness all that can be made possible when, despite the hostility and bitterness in the world, one chooses to walk a path of peace and happiness, focusing on all that is positive in one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “E'kalb Hollow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
