Madolyn Rose’s New Book, "The Coffee Shop," is a Gripping Short Story Filled with Twists and Turns About the Mysterious People One Can Meet in a Coffee Shop

Recent release “The Coffee Shop,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madolyn Rose, is the story of Connor Bennett, a social outcast in high school who spends his afternoons clearing his head in his local coffee shop. His afternoons are typically uneventful, but when he encounters a strange boy with an even stranger power, his life changes forever.