Madolyn Rose’s New Book, "The Coffee Shop," is a Gripping Short Story Filled with Twists and Turns About the Mysterious People One Can Meet in a Coffee Shop
Recent release “The Coffee Shop,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Madolyn Rose, is the story of Connor Bennett, a social outcast in high school who spends his afternoons clearing his head in his local coffee shop. His afternoons are typically uneventful, but when he encounters a strange boy with an even stranger power, his life changes forever.
New York, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Madolyn Rose, a young author with a passion for writing adult fiction, has completed her new book, “The Coffee Shop”: an absorbing and intriguing short story about a social outcast colliding with a boy who possesses special powers.
Madolyn Rose writes, “Are we truly in control of our own destiny? It was this question that would stick with Connor Bennett until the end. Those exact words were from him— the stranger he had met in the coffee shop. The one who changed his life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Madolyn Rose’s captivating tale begins after another grueling day in high school for Connor Bennett. He despises school and finds that sitting in a coffee shop afterwards helps him decompress. He sits in his usual corner spot people-watching when he is interrupted from his tranquil state by frantic typing. When he looks up, he discovers that the boy a few seats in front of him can write the future. The boy will type a sentence, and it will immediately come true.
Astounded and confused, Connor confronts the boy. He introduces himself as Riley Marshall, a home-schooled teen who has always possessed this bizarre power that’s more akin to a compulsion, he explains. Connor and Riley strike up an unexpected friendship that begins to blossom into something more. But soon, Riley Marshall learns that being in control of destiny is a hardship unlike any other.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Coffee Shop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
