Author Alicia Labatti’s New Book, "Axel’s Promise," is a Thrilling Fantasy Tale That Follows Axel, Who is Sworn to Protect Xenia’s World at Any Cost, Even if It Kills Him
Recent release “Axel’s Promise,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alicia Labatti, is a spellbinding fantasy novel that takes readers along on Axel’s journey as he faces challenges that will test his word and push him to his absolute limits.
Ballston Spa, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Labatti, who is twenty-two years old, has completed her new book, “Axel’s Promise”: an enthralling fantasy novel about friendship, honor, and determination.
Author Alicia Labatti started writing when she was only six years old, creating wacky and wild stories from the depths of her imagination. She is a self-taught writer. The majority of her skills come from years of storytelling, from fantasy to action adventure. Alicia enjoys creating worlds (big or small) and characters (good or evil), and she puts all her heart into each one she creates. The author invites readers to step into her imagination.
Labatti writes, “After spending many years outside the nest, Axel would finally make his return to his fellow White Doves. He rested his ruby staff over his shoulder as he approached the door. Axel looked down at the ground for a moment, thinking about all the possible words that he could get bombarded with, before finally stepping through the door.”
She continues, “The room grew uncomfortably silent when Axel came in. It almost seemed like he wasn’t welcome back into the Roost. Axel slowly and awkwardly sat down in a chair, feeling the dozens of eyes staring at him in silence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alicia Labatti’s captivating tale invites readers to journey alongside Axel as he does everything in his power to live up to his word.
Readers who wish to experience this action-packed work can purchase “Axel’s Promise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
