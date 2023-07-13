Author Alicia Labatti’s New Book, "Axel’s Promise," is a Thrilling Fantasy Tale That Follows Axel, Who is Sworn to Protect Xenia’s World at Any Cost, Even if It Kills Him

Recent release “Axel’s Promise,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alicia Labatti, is a spellbinding fantasy novel that takes readers along on Axel’s journey as he faces challenges that will test his word and push him to his absolute limits.