Author William Robert Salek’s New Book, "Knock at the Front Door," Follows a Senior Detective Who Has Spent Forty Years Investigating Hundreds of Serious Crimes
Recent release “Knock at the Front Door,” from Page Publishing author William Robert Salek, introduces Senior Detective Jerome King, whose family instilled patriotism, love of country, and belief in the American way.
New York, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Robert Salek, who was born in Passaic, New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Knock at the Front Door”: an action-packed novel about an experienced detective who is called to help by The Bureau.
Author William “Bill” Salek graduated with an accounting degree from Seton Hall University. He started in the workforce as a typing and bookkeeping teacher at a Catholic high school in Passaic. Throughout the years, his love for numbers enabled him to earn a living in various positions in the financial world. Bill spent the last part of his career as an IRS-registered tax preparer in Toms River, New Jersey.
Bill was an amateur weatherman who loved his dog Sammy, old cars, camping, travel, and writing. His first book was The Economics of Labor in America, published in 1969.
After the passing of his wife Joann in 2019 and in the isolation of COVID, Bill tapped into his passion for storytelling and set out to write this book. Unfortunately, he passed away just shy of realizing his dream of seeing it in print. His family wishes to honor his dream and continue his legacy by having this book published.
Bill writes, “The home I live in is located in a development built by Eli Levitt in the 1920s and early 1930s. He partnered with Sears Roebuck and Company and contracted to buy one thousand of their home-building kits. Eli was well-healed from profits made in New Jersey and New York developments and had little problem getting the town and county to build water and sewer lines, and the local power company to provide service lines. He funded the road building himself and designed the sites in a gridiron pattern, each lot measuring fifty feet wide by one hundred feet deep, creating a blank canvas for the homes to be built. The property setback rules were ten feet on each side and thirty feet from the street and back end of the lot, allowing for a building that could be thirty feet wide and forty feet long.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Robert Salek’s suspenseful tale invites readers to join Detective King on this unforgettable mission.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase "Knock at the Front Door" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
