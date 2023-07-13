Authors William Sobolewski and Mary Sobolewski’s New Book, "The Broken Road," Follows the Authors as They Try to Help Their Son Through His Addiction and Mental Illness

Recent release “The Broken Road: Story of Our Son's Drug Addiction and Mental Illness,” from Covenant Books authors William Sobolewski and Mary Sobolewski, is a deeply personal and emotionally explosive memoir detailing the attempts by the authors to help their son through his sixteen-year-long battle against drug addiction and mental health issues.