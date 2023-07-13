Tina M. Moore’s Newly Released "The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness" is a Compelling Discussion of the Dangers of Succumbing to Nefarious Temptations
“The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina M. Moore, is a fascinating collection of reflective discussions regarding spiritual warfare that will empower readers to take charge and reclaim themselves from negative influences.
New York, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness”: an engaging resource for anyone seeking spiritual growth and healing. “The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness” is the creation of published author Tina M. Moore, a teacher and basketball coach for over twenty years in the East Texas area, where she currently resides.
Moore shares, “Perhaps you or someone you know exhibits patterns of instability in a particular aspect of life. This fluctuation may show up as erratic mood changes, excessive fears or worries, extreme feelings of guilt, bouts of depression, double-mindedness, addictive behaviors, sexual bondage, etc.
“In the New Testament, Paul teaches us that our struggle is not against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.
“The evil spirits that Paul referred to here are synonymous with the 'wild beasts' that tempted Jesus in the wilderness for forty days. As a matter of fact, they are the same spirits that pressure us today, compelling us to the bitter realm of what the Bible refers to as outer darkness. The Old Testament reveals that these spirits embodied animals, the metaphorical doleful creatures mentioned in the book of Isaiah and throughout the entire Bible. However, God’s desire is to shine a light on these irritants so that we can cast them out and be made whole again. After all, Paul encouraged us to be openly aware of Satan’s devices, lest he should gain an advantage over us. The revelation knowledge you receive from this book will give you the insight you need to recover the parts of your life you’ve once lost or handed over to the enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina M. Moore’s new book will challenge readers out of a path of passive spiritual experience.
Consumers can purchase “The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Doleful Creatures of Outer Darkness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
