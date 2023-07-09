HoduSoft Successfully Attends Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023
Denver, CO, July 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, has successfully attended Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023.
The three-day event was held on June 23, 24, and 25 in Hall – 3B of Chennai Trade Center, Chennai. The exhibition featured over 200 exhibitors and attracted more than 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals.
Some of the Key highlights of the event included:
Participation of over 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals.
Access to specialized knowledge sessions featuring breakthroughs, innovations, and expert speaker sessions.
Networking opportunities with leaders from the telecommunication and media industry.
Launch of innovative products in cable TV, satellite TV, broadcast, broadband, and IoT.
Insights into the latest technological advancements in the industry.
HoduSoft, as the only software company present, grabbed the opportunity to connect with cable TV operators and professionals, highlighting their innovative products and solutions.
Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager, and Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager represented HoduSoft at booth no. 13.
Commenting on the event, Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager at HoduSoft, said “The most interesting thing in the expo was we were the only software company in the whole expo. We received the expected response for our products and connected with several professionals in the cable TV industry. We also got some quality leads and gained market exposure to expand our brand's reach.”
When asked about the next edition of the event, Nirav said, “Looking ahead to the next edition of the expo, we aim for better reach and engagement through region-specific promotions. We also hope to see increased participation from domain-specific audiences, which will enable us to create greater awareness of our software.”
Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager at HoduSoft, said, “Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023 proved to be a unique experience due to its focus on hardware products. Even though we observed limited exposure to regional market reach and demand of the product as well, we look forward to nurturing the leads generated and expect to receive positive feedback from potential clients.”
HoduSoft’s successful participation in Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023 reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge unified communications software and building valuable connections within the industry.
About Digital Space India:
Digital Space India is a Chennai-based exhibition organizer. The company is the pioneer in the field of event management concerning all cable TV, broadcast, broadband network products, and electronic products.
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
