MTS' Pop/R&B Singer-Songwriter Jen Ash Releases Official Music Video for “Trouble”
MTS' Los Angeles-based artist released the scenic video on July 7, 2023.
Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MTS' Pop/R&B singer-songwriter Jen Ash is proud to announce the release of the official music video for her latest single, “Trouble,” directed and filmed by Eddie Reid. The video highlights Jen’s strength as she dances her way out of her comfort zone, and features a unique saxophone solo part.
“While Eddie was filming Hudson playing, everyone in the room was whispering, ‘Oh my God it looks so good!’ It was very inspiring to see so many talents coming together for one project. Every single person that came along made it a little more special,” Jen said.
The single, released in February, is a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse and has already reached #11 on the National Radio Hits AC airplay chart.
Watch the official music video for “Trouble” here: https://youtu.be/qmBk5vw5jJg
About Jen Ash: Jen Ash is a soulful pop/R&B artist, born in Lebanon and raised in France. After ending her professional basketball career, she followed her true path and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. With her goal being to create music that connects with and inspires listeners, Jen has skillfully crafted her own style and sound.
For more information, visit her website at https://www.jenashmusic.com.
Contact
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
