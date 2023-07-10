Wheel Fun Rentals Announces the Return of Surrey Night Rides at Boathouse Row
Philadelphia, PA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the return of their LED-illuminated 4-Wheel Surrey Night Rides at their Boathouse Row location. Surrey Night Rides are now available.
Locals and visitors alike will be able to light up the park walkways with Wheel Fun Rentals’ flagship 4-Wheel Surrey Cycles. Colorful LED lights are mounted onto the frame of the cycle creating an electrifying twilight experience that pairs perfectly with Fairmount Park’s night sky.
Illuminated Surrey night-time rentals will be available from sunset until 10pm every Friday and Saturday evening through Labor Day (Sept 4) at Wheel Fun Rentals’ Boathouse Row location on Kelly Drive. Pricing is $27 for a Single Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $37 for a Double Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). For more information on LED-Illuminated Surrey Night Rides, visit wheelfunrentals.com/philly-night-rides.
“It’s hard to believe the Surreys could get even more exciting,” says Mike Ullerick, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Director of Operations, “We’re always looking for fun new ways for guests to enjoy Fairmount Park and our products; and, lighting up the bikes really makes for an entirely new adventure.”
With over 30 years in the recreation business, Wheel Fun Rentals is the nation’s leader in outdoor recreation activities. Wheel Fun Rentals at Boathouse Row is open 7 days-a-week for the 2023 summer season and offers an extensive fleet of bike rentals. Available rentals include the flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycle, sporty recumbent specialty bikes, multi-speed city bikes, electric bikes, cruiser bikes, self-guided bike tours, and more. For location information, hours of operation, and to learn more about Wheel Fun Rentals in Philadelphia, visit wheelfunrentals.com/BHR.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • sheena@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial and @WheelFunBend on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/oceanside/oceanside-pier/
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/oceanside/oceanside-pier/
