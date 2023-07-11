BeWelcome: the Largest Non-Profit Hospitality Exchange Network Reaches Milestone in Membership
Rennes, France, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BeWelcome.org reaches 250,000 members worldwide. The Community is celebrating its global impact as the largest free hospitality network. BeWelcome is providing a platform for travellers to stay with locals, to enable enriching encounters and start long lasting friendships.
BeWelcome.org, the world's leading non-profit platform connecting people through the power of cultural exchange and hospitality, is delighted to announce a remarkable achievement – reaching 250,000 members worldwide. This landmark moment reflects the unwavering dedication of BeWelcome.org's passionate community and reaffirms the non-profit and volunteer run organization's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and promoting intercultural understanding around the globe.
Since its inception, BeWelcome.org has remained steadfast in its mission to create a world where everyone can explore and experience the richness of different cultures, regardless of financial constraints. As a free-to-use platform, BeWelcome has shattered barriers by enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to connect, and open their homes to fellow adventurers, creating extraordinary memories, life-changing experiences and lasting frienships.
BeWelcome's steady growth can be attributed to its thriving community, consisting of compassionate hosts and adventurous travelers who share a common desire to bridge cultural gaps and build genuine connections. With members spanning over 200 countries, BeWelcome has become a global community, illustrating the power of human kindness and the universal spirit of true hospitality.
"Our success is a testament to the incredible generosity, warmth, and openness exhibited by our vibrant community," said Anja, Spokesperson at BeWelcome.org. "Reaching 250,000 members is an extraordinary achievement, and we are humbled by the trust placed in us by our members worldwide. We are honored to provide a platform where people can come together, share their stories, and celebrate our shared humanity."
Since its beginnings in 2007, BeWelcome's impact goes beyond just providing a place to stay. It fosters cultural immersion, encourages authentic experiences, and promotes a deeper understanding of different perspectives. Through the platform's features, such as personal references, and messaging options, members can connect with like-minded individuals, embrace new cultures, and create lifelong memories.
"We are deeply grateful to every member who has contributed to BeWelcomes's success," expressed Anja. "Our community has transformed the way people travel and connect, inspiring countless stories of friendship and cultural exchange. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to maintaining the spirit of generosity and camaraderie that defines BeWelcome."
Looking to the future, BeWelcome.org hopes to make the concept of hospitality exchange even more widely known. By expanding its reach, fostering a multilingual platform and keeping BeWelcome non-commercial, ad-free and free to all, BeWelcome.org aims to connect even more people and create a global community built on trust, respect, and shared experiences.
About BeWelcome.org
BeWelcome.org is the world's leading non-profit platform dedicated to connecting people through cultural exchange and hospitality. With a community of more than 250,000 members spanning across 200 countries, BeWelcome.org provides a network for travelers to find accommodation, engage in meaningful cultural experiences, and build lasting connections. As a free-to-use platform, BeWelcome.org empowers individuals to explore the world and experience different cultures without financial constraints, promoting intercultural understanding and friendship on a global scale.
For media inquiries, email Anja at media@bewelcome.org
