Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0 Released with Richer OCR Languages and Settings

Cisdem released Cisdem PDFMaster with brand new version 2.2.0 for Windows system recently. Cisdem PDFMaster for Windows 2.2.0 is an all-in-one PDF editor with more than 50 tools, which can meet almost all the needs of users working with PDF files.