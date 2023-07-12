CloudLIMS Exhibits Its Secure Clinical LIMS at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo
CloudLIMS to showcase its configurable, secure, in-the-cloud Clinical LIMS at booth 4089 during the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo.
Wilmington, DE, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified and SOC 2 compliant laboratory informatics company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo to be held from July 23 – 27, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, USA.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its configurable, in-the-cloud SaaS Clinical LIMS at booth 4089. The exhibition hours are as follows:
July 25, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
July 26, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
July 27, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
CloudLIMS is a secure, configurable, zero upfront cost LIMS for clinical research and clinical diagnostic labs. It helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, CAP, EU GDPR, GCP, CLIA, ISO 15189:2022, US FDA, EMEA, ICH-GCP, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups.
More than 16,000 laboratory medicine professionals are expected to participate in this event. The event will bring together the global laboratory medicine community for AACC’s world-renowned exposition of clinical laboratory products and services.
Register
To discuss your clinical lab challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 4089. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/2023-aacc-annual-scientific-meeting-clinical-lab-expo/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research and diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR, US FDA, and more. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its configurable, in-the-cloud SaaS Clinical LIMS at booth 4089. The exhibition hours are as follows:
July 25, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
July 26, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
July 27, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
CloudLIMS is a secure, configurable, zero upfront cost LIMS for clinical research and clinical diagnostic labs. It helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, CAP, EU GDPR, GCP, CLIA, ISO 15189:2022, US FDA, EMEA, ICH-GCP, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups.
More than 16,000 laboratory medicine professionals are expected to participate in this event. The event will bring together the global laboratory medicine community for AACC’s world-renowned exposition of clinical laboratory products and services.
Register
To discuss your clinical lab challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 4089. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/2023-aacc-annual-scientific-meeting-clinical-lab-expo/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research and diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic product upgrades, hosting, & data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR, US FDA, and more. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories