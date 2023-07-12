AppMaster.io Unveils Pioneering Trigger Offerings to Amplify Interactivity and User-Centricity in Application Development
AppMaster.io, a no-code application development platform, is introducing key updates to expand its trigger offerings. These new triggers empower developers to enhance user experiences and create more interactive applications.
San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppMaster.io, the premier comprehensive platform for no-code application development, is delighted to announce a series of key updates to expand its trigger offerings. With these new triggers, AppMaster.io is accelerating the ability of AppMaster’s users to build more interactive, user-centric, and, ultimately, highly functional applications.
At the heart of this next wave of enhancements are the WebView triggers: WebView onLoadStarted, WebView onLoadFinished, and WebView onPostMessageReceived. By integrating these state-of-the-art triggers, more granular control of WebView's performance and interaction capabilities within an application is within reach.
The WebView onLoadStarted trigger comes into action as soon as a WebView begins loading a webpage. Its utility is in enabling developers to monitor and control the loading process, enhancing the smoothness of the user's experience.
Complementing the latter, the WebView onLoadFinished trigger comes to life when a WebView has successfully completed loading a webpage. This trigger sets the stage for the execution of subsequent actions, such as displaying notifications or activating other components within user's application, essentially boosting the post-loading functionality.
Meanwhile, the WebView onPostMessageReceived trigger opens exciting avenues for receiving messages from a WebView. The trigger is activated when a webpage sends a post message. This allows for the creation of more complex interactions and communication within an application, thereby spurring user engagement to greater heights.
On the Android end, AppMaster is excited to introduce the SCREEN_ON_BACK_BUTTON_PRESSED trigger. This addition empowers developers with a more intuitive user navigation facility within their applications. This smart trigger swings into action when the device's back button is pressed while the app is on the screen. This grants users the authority to decide the app’s behavior—whether to close the current screen, open a different one, or carry out any other action.
These new triggers are designed primarily to enhance customization, amplify interactivity, and further drive overall application functionality. AppMaster believes that these enhancements will upgrade clients' productivity level while creating more dynamic, interactive, and user-centric applications.
About AppMaster.io
AppMaster.io is a groundbreaking no-code platform enabling the seamless creation of backend, web, and mobile applications. Ideal for a broad range of customers––from small businesses to enterprises, AppMaster.io makes application development 10x faster and 3x more cost-effective. AppMaster.io was featured by G2 from 2022 till present as a High Performer in various categories: No-Code Development Platforms, Rapid Application Development (RAD), API Management, Drag & Drop App Builders, API Design, Application Development Platforms. G2 further bestowed upon AppMaster the honours of Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms for Spring 2023 and Winter 2023. As a trailblazer in application development innovation, AppMaster.io consistently strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions for better, faster, and more efficient application development.
