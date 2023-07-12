QNAP Officially Releases QTS 5.1.0 – Upgrade Now to Acquire SMB Multichannel, Delegated Administration, File Station Updates, and More
Provides global users with more secure and efficient solutions for storage applications, data management, and multi-device management.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP) today officially released the QTS 5.1.0 NAS operating system that includes major enhancements for storage applications, services, and management to address IT challenges. With QTS 5.1.0, QNAP has bolstered its industry-leading 2.5GbE, 10GbE, and 25GbE-ready NAS solutions, providing suitability for SMB multichannel to drive boosted network performance for demanding workloads.
“Our focus in QTS 5.1.0 was optimizing performance and cloud management, with an aim to help organizations resolve performance bottlenecks and also maximize operational efficiency from cloud management toolsets,” said Tim Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “we also want to acknowledge the valuable feedback submitted by our amazing QTS 5.1.0 beta testers, as it helped us put the finishing touches to this official release.”
Key new features in QTS 5.1.0:
-File Station improves file management and searching
The new File Station user interface allows users to quickly find files that have been recently uploaded, accessed, and deleted, while also finding files via rich search/sort functions powered by the full-text search engine Qsirch.
-SMB multichannel for full throughput and multi-path protection
SMB multichannel aggregates multiple network connections to maximize available bandwidth with higher transfer speeds – especially ideal for large file and multimedia transfer. SMB multichannel also provides network fault tolerance to prevent service interruption.
-Supports AES-128-GMAC for SMB signing acceleration
QTS 5.1.0 supports AES-128-GMAC signing acceleration (only in Windows Server 2022® and Windows 11® clients) that not only greatly increases data signing efficiency over SMB 3.1.1 but also enhances the CPU utilization of the NAS system - providing the best balance of security and performance.
-QNAP Authenticator supports passwordless login
The QNAP Authenticator mobile app is available for setting up two-step log-in process to NAS accounts, including time-based one-time passwords, QR code scanning, and login approval. Passwordless login is also supported.
-Delegated administration improves management productivity and data security
NAS administrators can delegate 8 types of roles to other users with specified permissions to management tasks and NAS data. For growing organizations, role delegation helps ease management workloads without sacrificing data access controls.
-Automatic RAID disk replacement with spares before potential failure
If potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected disk in a RAID group to a spare disk, before the data on the affected disk is completely corrupted. It prevents the time needed and potential risks of RAID rebuilding, thus system reliability is greatly improved. QTS 5.1.0 integrates more HDD/SSD health check tools, including S.M.A.R.T., Western Digital® Device Analytics, IronWolf® Health Management, and ULINK® DA Drive Analyzer.
-Improved drive health analysis and failure prediction
ULINK DA Drive Analyzer leverages cloud-based AI to predict drive failure. Now it comes with an advanced user interface that allows users to clearly identify drive information in each drive bay/slot, life prediction score, and drive data upload logs. The DA Desktop Suite, available for Windows® and macOS®, helps you monitor several devices for multiple users.
-Monitor and manage multiple NAS using AMIZ Cloud management platform
AMIZ Cloud, a centralized cloud management platform, can remotely monitor not only QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment but also QNAP NAS. It enables remotely monitoring NAS resources and system status, conducting firmware updates, and batch install/update/start/stop of apps. For organizations with multiple sites or branches, IT staff can easily manage multi-site devices from a single place.
-Add a Hailo-8 M.2 AI module to boost smart surveillance with much lower total costs
By adding a Hailo-8 M.2 AI acceleration module to a QNAP surveillance server, AI recognition performance is boosted by increasing the number of IP cameras for simultaneous analysis for QVR Face facial recognition and QVR Human people counting. This QNAP-Hailo joint solution helps maximize your investment compared to using the same quantity of expensive AI cameras.
Learn more about QTS 5.1.0 at https://www.qnap.com/go/qts/5.1.0
QTS 5.1.0 is available from the Download Center.
Note: Features are subject to change and may not be available for all QNAP products.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
