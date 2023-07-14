Author Beverly Harshman’s New Book, "Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise,'" Follows a Grandmother and Her Four Grandkids as They Use Special Pizzas to Embark on a Fantastic Journey

Recent release “Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise,'” from Page Publishing author Beverly Harshman, is a delightful tale that follows an adventurous grandma who is excited to have her four grandchildren over. While watching after them, Gramma begins to tell them a story before bedtime, and soon they all find themselves heading off to a special place above the clouds where not even magic beanstalks can reach.