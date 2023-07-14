Author Beverly Harshman’s New Book, "Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise,'" Follows a Grandmother and Her Four Grandkids as They Use Special Pizzas to Embark on a Fantastic Journey
Recent release “Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise,'” from Page Publishing author Beverly Harshman, is a delightful tale that follows an adventurous grandma who is excited to have her four grandchildren over. While watching after them, Gramma begins to tell them a story before bedtime, and soon they all find themselves heading off to a special place above the clouds where not even magic beanstalks can reach.
Nampa, ID, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Harshman, a loving grandmother and a Montana native who has lived her adult life in Idaho, has completed her new book, “Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise'”: a charming tale that follows the adventures of Gramma and her four grandchildren as they set off on an exciting journey to a magical place in the sky with the help of special pizzas.
“Gramma gets to have her four grandchildren stay for the weekend,” writes Harshman. “We can make volcanoes with chocolate milk and mini-marshmallows and Gummi worms. Making colorful playdough cookies are so fun.
“Even though it isn’t winter, I know the kids want to make a fire in the fireplace before we have pizza and popcorn at movie time.
“Pizza? Oh, oh, Gramma’s making a story for bedtime: ‘Throw your favorite pizza out of the window.’ What’s happening? They’re growing pizza swirls to the sky! ‘What’s up there, Gramma?’ ‘Can we climb them, Gramma?’
“The adventure continues as the grandkids become part of the story and their great adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Beverly Harshman’s engaging tale is a captivating and imaginative story that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover the mystical land high above the clouds. With vibrant artwork to help bring Harshman’s story to life, “Gramma’s ‘Pizza Surprise’” is an unforgettable experience that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again. kids’ names can be in the story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Gramma's 'Pizza Surprise'” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
