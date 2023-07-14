Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "Ramblings of an Old Farmer," Looks Back on the Soaring Legacy of the Author’s Family’s Farm, Pembrooke/German Farm and Dairy
Recent release “Ramblings of an Old Farmer,” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs, looks at how John and Ida Pembrooke got the farm and how it grew over the next hundred-plus years until William and finally his granddaughter would run the farm. It tells the family stories, some sad and others humorous.
New York, NY, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johann Fuchs, who grew up in the Midwest, has completed his new book, “Ramblings of an Old Farmer”: a unique work that chronicles the history of the author’s family’s farm.
After a stint in the Army, author Johann Fuchs returned home to Michigan to work driving a truck and to raise his family. He began writing in 1998 after a heart attack then put it down for nearly fifteen years. He began to write again in 2013 during a cancer scare, as something to do while waiting for doctors, and later while having his truck loaded. He is currently disabled and retired, having moved back to his hometown, where he goes to a small coffee shop to write. He continues to write stories.
Fuchs writes, “The story begins in the late 1890s in a farming community north of Lansing, Michigan, where my family came from. Actually, it began in 1777 in the farming community of Langenfeld, where Johann Pembrueck was born. Around 1840, he decided to leave the old country for new world and a better life in America. So at the age of sixty-three years old, he moved his family, his wife, and children to La Harve, France, boarded the Louis Philippe, and sailed for New York City. Spending the winter in Upstate New York, they earned enough money to book passage to Michigan and was able to buy some land to farm. They choose the area that they would go to based on letters from others that had made the journey. The area they chose was just like home: hills, trees, streams, and the same type of weather.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johann Fuchs’s poignant tale brings readers into the world of his family as he shares the ups and downs of owning a farm for many years.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase “Ramblings of an Old Farmer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
