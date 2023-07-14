Author Dale Chamberlain’s New Book, "Oasis 4," Takes Readers to a Space Station Located at a Galactic Crossroads in Deep Space and the Challenges the Crew Face
Recent release “Oasis 4,” from Page Publishing author Dale Chamberlain, introduces Phil Ross, the manager of space station Oasis 4, which is the property of Stellar Logistics and Freight Corporation.
Tecumseh, MI, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dale Chamberlain, an aircraft mechanic and maintenance inspector with over forty years of experience, has completed his new book, “Oasis 4”: an unpredictable science fiction novel that follows Phil and his staff as they find themselves constantly dealing with situations that often have huge implications for a great many worlds. Phil and his staff go by a simple guiding principle to get them through situations, and that is to do the decent thing, whatever the challenge may be.
Author Dale Chamberlain started his career in the Army right out of high school. After serving in the Army, he obtained his civilian certifications and worked on aircraft ranging from two-seat Cessnas to four-engine cargo planes to jets. Somewhere in all that, he found time to get his pilot’s license. Currently, he is the director of maintenance for a university flying club. He makes his home in Southeast Michigan, where he enjoys the outdoors and his hobbies.
Chamberlain writes, “Four of the eight arms that radiate outward from the CentMod go to four cylindrical modules. These modules serve as habitation units, known as HabMods. They measure about 75 meters tall and 150 meters in diameter. Each HabMod has thirty levels, and each level is arranged according to the type of quarters on that level. Deluxe quarters are about 140 square meters all told. As the levels go downward, the quarters get less spacious but still very comfortable. There is a center court in each HabMod, where the quarters that face the center courts have a balcony. The center courts provide air circulation and space for trees and plants, which makes it all seem less sterile. Level 1 of each HabMod is reserved for services, such as a laundry area and a fitness center.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dale Chamberlain’s engrossing tale invites readers to come aboard as Phil and his staff deal with majorly impactful challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Oasis 4” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
