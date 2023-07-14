Author Lyndon Taylor’s New Book, "The Oracle," Follows a Twenty-First-Century Student of History Who Travels Back in Time to the Los Angeles of the 1930s

Recent release “The Oracle,” from Page Publishing author Lyndon Taylor, is an exciting novel that introduces Evan Stewart, a history student who travels back in time to 1930s Los Angeles. What starts as an educational opportunity becomes more about Evan’s search for success using his knowledge of the future.