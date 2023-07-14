Author Lyndon Taylor’s New Book, "The Oracle," Follows a Twenty-First-Century Student of History Who Travels Back in Time to the Los Angeles of the 1930s
Recent release “The Oracle,” from Page Publishing author Lyndon Taylor, is an exciting novel that introduces Evan Stewart, a history student who travels back in time to 1930s Los Angeles. What starts as an educational opportunity becomes more about Evan’s search for success using his knowledge of the future.
Banning, CA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyndon Taylor, who currently lives in Banning, California, with his two dogs, has completed his new book, “The Oracle”: an enthralling novel that follows Evan’s unexpected journey.
His original objective was to interview individuals who were significant in the events surrounding World War II and write scientific papers on his findings. His course was altered, however, when his hobby of horse racing trivia and a blossoming romance intervened to sidetrack his intent.
His knowledge of the winners of horse races permitted him to go to the track and bet and win every time. His knowledge of history permitted him to predict with 100 percent accuracy the coming events of the era, which earned him the title of the Oracle.
Author Lyndon Taylor’s writing experience includes five novels, a screenplay, newspaper articles, scientific papers, editorials, and professional journals. Lyndon holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in molecular biology, and a Ph.D. in human feedback systems. He is an experienced researcher, writer, editor of a scientific journal, and an award-winning amateur photographer. His travels include the islands of the South Pacific and Western history sites in the United States. His amateur radio call sign is W6XAO, the same call sign used in the 1930s by Don Lee for the first television station in Los Angeles.
Lyndon writes, “Dawn broke cold over the Mohave Desert on that morning, and as far as the eye could see, there was nothing but creosote bushes and a scattering of Joshua trees. Nothing was stirring—not a rabbit, a lizard, or a snake, and certainly no human beings. The monotonous landscape consisted of nothing more than sand and those repetitive images of the vegetation with no hint of human habitation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lyndon Taylor’s striking tale invites readers to travel back in time with Evan Stewart and experience his extraordinary success.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Oracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
