Author Antoinette Cole’s New Book, "I Am Royalty: Through the Lineage of Jesus Christ," is a Devotional That Will Help Readers Understand More About Jesus Christ
Recent release “I Am Royalty: Through the Lineage of Jesus Christ,” from Covenant Books author Antoinette Cole, is a life-changing twenty-one-day devotional that gives readers a chance to discover their spiritual royalty through the lineage of Jesus Christ.
Brandon, FL, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Antoinette Cole, a life and vision coach, has completed her new book, “I Am Royalty: Through the Lineage of Jesus Christ”: an interactive real-time devotional that encourages readers to turn their pain into praise, their many tests into testimonies, and their pits into their palace.
Cole writes, “This current time we are living in gives each one of us the technological tools and platforms that will help each one of us win and not fail in our faith walk and life’s challenges. I promise to give each one of my readers interactive platforms and tools to help you win, first in the healing process, then the discovery process, and finally your creative process! This will give you the ability to learn what your creative mantle is all about through the lineage of Jesus Christ, the King of kings and Lord of lords.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Antoinette Cole’s new book is a self-help book that takes her readers on a spiritual journey to discovering who they are through the lineage of Jesus Christ by learning of the biblical stories and principles through the greatest gift given to mankind, the Bible.
Readers can purchase “I Am Royalty: Through the Lineage of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Cole writes, “This current time we are living in gives each one of us the technological tools and platforms that will help each one of us win and not fail in our faith walk and life’s challenges. I promise to give each one of my readers interactive platforms and tools to help you win, first in the healing process, then the discovery process, and finally your creative process! This will give you the ability to learn what your creative mantle is all about through the lineage of Jesus Christ, the King of kings and Lord of lords.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Antoinette Cole’s new book is a self-help book that takes her readers on a spiritual journey to discovering who they are through the lineage of Jesus Christ by learning of the biblical stories and principles through the greatest gift given to mankind, the Bible.
Readers can purchase “I Am Royalty: Through the Lineage of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories