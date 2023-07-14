Author Miranda Wyatt’s New Book, "What do you Dream?" is a Delightful Look at All the Incredible Things One Can do with the Courage to Chase After Their Dreams

Recent release “What do you Dream?” from Covenant Books author Miranda Wyatt, is a heartwarming tale inspired by the creativity of the author's children designed to help young readers realize their potential. Whether it be scuba diving with marine life or flying through space as an astronaut, Wyatt hopes to inspire readers of all ages to learn and grow to explore the world true to themselves.