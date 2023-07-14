Author Miranda Wyatt’s New Book, "What do you Dream?" is a Delightful Look at All the Incredible Things One Can do with the Courage to Chase After Their Dreams
Recent release “What do you Dream?” from Covenant Books author Miranda Wyatt, is a heartwarming tale inspired by the creativity of the author's children designed to help young readers realize their potential. Whether it be scuba diving with marine life or flying through space as an astronaut, Wyatt hopes to inspire readers of all ages to learn and grow to explore the world true to themselves.
Winston-Salem, NC, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miranda Wyatt, a former summer camp director and a career nonprofit and youth-development professional, has completed her new book, “What do you Dream?”: a charming story to help encourage young readers to reach for the stars and always work towards their dreams.
Author Miranda Wyatt currently resides in North Carolina with her husband, Keith; their kids Hudson, Phoebe, and Callan; and their dog, Tsula. She often finds inspiration from her children’s curiosity and wonder of the world, and her family can often be found outside enjoying the beautiful nature that surrounds them.
“In a world of information overload and pressure to be like everyone else, ‘What Do You Dream?’ is a mother’s prayer for our daughters to be true to themselves and follow their dreams,” writes Wyatt. “A hope that they would face less barriers and impact the world with confidence and care.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Miranda Wyatt’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, showing them all sorts of careers one can have when they stay true to themselves to achieve their goals and dreams. With vibrant artwork to help illustrate her tale, young readers are sure to find encouragement in “What do you Dream?” and will want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers can purchase “What do you Dream?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
