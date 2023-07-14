Author Amanda H. Jarvis’s New Book, “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU,” Shares the Author’s Experience Learning to Care for Her Premature Twins

Recent release “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU,” from Covenant Books author Amanda H. Jarvis, is a collection of journal entries in which a mother shares her day-to-day life in the NICU having twin boys born severely premature at 1 lb. 9 oz.