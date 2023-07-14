Author Amanda H. Jarvis’s New Book, “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU,” Shares the Author’s Experience Learning to Care for Her Premature Twins
Recent release “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU,” from Covenant Books author Amanda H. Jarvis, is a collection of journal entries in which a mother shares her day-to-day life in the NICU having twin boys born severely premature at 1 lb. 9 oz.
Albert City, IA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda H. Jarvis has completed her new book, “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU”: an inspiring work that shares personal experiences learning of God’s love and faithfulness through the high and low moments, how to lean upon the Lord, and how to stay encouraged amid the unknown.
Author Amanda H. Jarvis is a busy mother of four, plus one stepson who resides in Northwest Iowa. She is a stay-at-home mom and minister’s wife. Amanda seeks to bring God glory in everything she does. Teaching has been a passion for Amanda since grade school and has played a role in her teaching Sunday school for twenty years. She enjoys baking and playing piano in her rare moments of free time.
Her dream to write a book, once shared only with her father, has become a reality with “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey Through the NICU.” Amanda began writing out of a desire to share her life experiences and love for the Word of God, in hopes of reaching and inspiring others. With the publication of her first book, Amanda looks forward to continuing to write books for all ages.
Amanda writes, “Do you know those days when you know you can never forget the events, yet you feel as though you are in a whirlwind? Today was one of those days. When I woke up at 5:00 a.m. to help Tyler prepare for work, I felt a tremendous amount of pain in my stomach. Tyler and I didn’t think much of it at the time. We just assumed it was something as simple as Braxton-Hicks or round ligament pain, but the pain only intensified as time went on. Before starting my morning routine, cleaning the house and preparing for work, I tried to lie down a little longer in hopes extra rest would help but could find no rest or relief.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda H. Jarvis’s new book shares an in-depth look into how the author learned how to care for her twins, bond with other NICU families, and witness many milestones and setbacks which took place during their seven-month stay.
Readers can purchase “MICRO MIRACLES: Journey through the NICU” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
