Sweetie’s New Book, "The Secrets of You, Her, and Me: Abridged Version," is the Salacious Story of an Adulterous Love Triangle That Proves to be the Downfall of One Man
New York, NY, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sweetie, a self-proclaimed dreamer and hopeless romantic, has completed her most recent book, “The Secrets of You, Her, and Me: Abridged Version”: a gripping and potent tale of lying, cheating, and workplace scandal.
“As days moved forward,” writes Sweetie, “I began to admire Aalan a lot more for his charm and kindness. Although we both had attractions for one another, neither of us seemed to want to break the ice. He always kept his work professional, and I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea to mix business with pleasure either. I really wanted to get to know Aalan more than I already did in a friendship manner versus a boss or colleague. But I didn’t know how to approach this matter. I questioned myself daily about what I could say or do.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sweetie’s book is the story of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Zoey’s supervisor Aalan appears to be a gentleman, but he craves illicit relationships outside of his marriage. He pursues Zoey, who proves to be a thoughtful and attentive partner. She showers Aalan with attention, but still he takes her for granted. Not to mention, he has a wife and children at home.
Aalan is married and cheating with two coworkers. Years go by without the two women finding out about Aalan’s adulterous ways. Can he keep up the act, or will Zoey and Arlene find out about the other’s existence?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Secrets of You, Her, and Me: Abridged Version” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
