Amanda H. Cooper’s Newly Released "What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms" is a Sweet Story That Showcases the Importance of Being Brave
“What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda H. Cooper, takes readers into the world of Cookie, a beloved dog with a big fear of thunderstorms.
Milledgeville, GA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms”: a delightful reading experience with an encouraging message. “What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms” is the creation of published author Amanda H. Cooper, a resident of Georgia and proud wife who has a passion for educating children.
Cooper shares, “Are you afraid of thunder? Cookie is. Her mom and dad tell her ways that she can be brave during a storm. She tries them out, and soon, she realizes that being brave actually works! I bet you can be brave if you try them too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda H. Cooper’s new book will delight readers from the start as Cookie shows them how to be brave even when things are a little scary.
Consumers can purchase “What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Should Cookie Do?: Thunderstorms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
