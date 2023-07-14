Gisela Norat’s Newly Released “A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER” is a Fascinating Memoir That Examines Cultural Influences
“A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER: One Latina’s (Bi)cultural (Dis)connections,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gisela Norat, is a heartfelt story of a mother’s challenges in retaining and celebrating a duality of cultural heritage.
Decatur, GA, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER: One Latina’s (Bi)cultural (Dis)connections”: an articulate and insightful autobiographical work. “A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER: One Latina’s (Bi)cultural (Dis)connections” is the creation of published author Gisela Norat, professor emerita of Spanish at Agnes Scott College, a women’s liberal arts college in Metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia.
Norat shares, “In this memoir, childhood recollections become the springboard for depicting the challenges of a Latina, an immigrant, and a bicultural mother in the United States. The vignettes of life under communist rule in her native Cuba help readers glean a harsh contrast with the civil liberties Americans enjoy.
“Infused with humor and candid introspection, the writing tackles the pitfalls, the contradictions, and the cultural scrimmages that emerge after marriage to an Anglo man and during the upbringing of their bicultural daughter.
“When her enthusiasm for Spanish language immersion at home meets with the child’s resistance, the author is forced to question the visceral attachment she feels for her birth language. Stumbling through motherhood, she ponders how to live an authentic sense of self while mothering in English.
“She resolves not to push the daughter to speak Spanish and risk damaging their mother-daughter bond. Instead, the author begins to write and crafts this family legacy as an invitation for her daughter to embrace her Cuban-Spanish lineage.
“This Latina mother’s journey of self-reflection dredges memories of her birthplace, family, exile, cultural adaptation, and social integration. Through the narrative lens of a child, refugee, daughter, wife, mother, professor, and an acculturated Cuban American, the author depicts the culture-clashing complexities of her biculturalism.
“It is while examining the precariousness of family relationships that the author arrives at a deeper understanding of the nuances of ethnic identity. Through this writing, she achieves a genuine embrace of the extraordinary adoptive country that irrevocably ties her to her beloved American daughter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gisela Norat’s new book offers a compassionate discussion of balancing the complexities of dynamic relationships and the importance of embracing the entirety of one’s history.
Consumers can purchase “A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER: One Latina’s (Bi)cultural (Dis)connections” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A BOUQUET OF MEMORIES FOR AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER: One Latina’s (Bi)cultural (Dis)connections,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
