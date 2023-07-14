Octavia Praetorius’s Newly Released "The Little White Frog" is a Sweet Tale of a Little Frog on a Journey to Learn About the Wonder of Our Differences
“The Little White Frog,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Octavia Praetorius, is a delightful juvenile fiction that encourages young readers to understand their innate value and the importance of celebrating our differences.
New York, NY, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little White Frog”: an uplifting message of encouragement for upcoming generations. “The Little White Frog” is the creation of published author Octavia Praetorius.
Praetorius shares, “Joshua is a frog who lives in the forest. He loves to play there and can leap farther than any other frogs can. However, he is a little different. He’s the only frog in the forest who looks like him. But he doesn’t want to be different. His only wish is to be like everybody else. One day he is teased so miserably by his siblings that he runs away deep into the forest. Upon doing so, he encounters other creatures who are different in their own ways, and that teaches him that it’s okay to be different because in their differences, they are all the same—God’s wonderful and unique creations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Octavia Praetorius’s new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important life lesson.
Consumers can purchase “The Little White Frog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little White Frog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Praetorius shares, “Joshua is a frog who lives in the forest. He loves to play there and can leap farther than any other frogs can. However, he is a little different. He’s the only frog in the forest who looks like him. But he doesn’t want to be different. His only wish is to be like everybody else. One day he is teased so miserably by his siblings that he runs away deep into the forest. Upon doing so, he encounters other creatures who are different in their own ways, and that teaches him that it’s okay to be different because in their differences, they are all the same—God’s wonderful and unique creations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Octavia Praetorius’s new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important life lesson.
Consumers can purchase “The Little White Frog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little White Frog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories