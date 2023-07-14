Bob Joseph’s Newly Released "The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?" is a Stunning Display of the Wonders of Creation
“The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Joseph, is a celebration of God’s creative power and careful planning found throughout the natural world.
New York, NY, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?”: an uplifting look at the dynamics of God within the scientific realm. “The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?” is the creation of published author Bob Joseph, an engineer who loves and enjoys learning about science and nature. He writes from the perspective of an observer who is fascinated by the beauty, diversity, and ingenuity found in nature.
Bob Joseph shares, “What does nature speak about God? There are many mysteries (or invisible things) about God encrypted in the universe. When we examine the physical world at various 'resolutions' of detail—from the vast, unending expanse of the universe to the minute microorganisms that inhabit our planet—we can discover a lot of things about God.
“Science and faith in God are not opposed to each other. This book highlights how scientific study can reveal several things about the character of God—especially His power, greatness, and wisdom. If we open our hearts to seek and understand the truth, we can learn many things about Him without having to sacrifice common sense, logic, and rational thinking. This colorful and picture-filled book takes you through many examples in nature that clearly display God’s amazing work of creation and, in the process, provokes you to awe and wonder!
“The Invisible Things of God also introduces a slightly different perspective about the often-misunderstood concept of faith. It also reminds you of the impending reality of God’s final judgment and His easily attainable, loving free gift of salvation from eternal suffering. It describes the sweetness, blessedness, and joy associated with knowing and walking with the Creator of this universe based on the author’s own relationship with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Joseph’s new book encourages readers to take on a new perspective when interacting with nature.
Consumers can purchase “The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Invisible Things of God: What Does Nature Reveal About God?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
