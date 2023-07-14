Author Terance DeJuan Wilson’s New Book, “A Woman's Bible: The Black Prince and the Siena Letters,” is the Story of Two Rival Brothers and Unforgivable Betrayal
Recent release “A Woman's Bible: The Black Prince and the Siena Letters,” from Page Publishing author Terance DeJuan Wilson, is an expertly paced and brilliantly composed story of love, loss, heartache, and the unending trials of mankind, inspired by the struggles and experiences of the author's own life.
Buena Vista, CO, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terance DeJuan Wilson, a creator, original, and inspirational thinker, has completed his new book, “A Woman's Bible: The Black Prince and the Siena Letters”: a fascinating and compelling story of love, rivalry, and survival in a world of harsh truths and realities.
Wilson shares, “What better layer of designs is there than a dilettante in her youthful season, one versed in the fine arts of theft? It is the paradigm of her existence, the moment that she falls in love and the redeeming hour in which she discovers why, turning that so-called initial encounter into something like a deep past.
“But this is not a love story; rather, it is a fluid indictment of the conscience I live with, a charmingly twisted romantic tale of love and of survival, for seldomly the twain do harmonize. It is the tale of two brothers, natural rivals—one born to the street and cruelly exposed and the other born to nobility and persecuted by fortune. A wholesale dismantling of this hypocritical institution called religion, it is the saga of those enduring moments in between that make time stand still. Movements of divine interposition that are composed overtime. These cerebral, sensual, intellectual, and refined movements that make her existence exclusive. Curatorial movements circumventing the broken past that she lives with. The oaths avowed in the hypocritical midnight hour. Promises more terrifying than the jealous night that knows her secrets. Her constant fealties are perceived as a cruel and pervasive attack, though they were once virtuous, good, and decent. But she will only keep betraying him. Can you sense it? Do you feel it?”
Published by Page Publishing, Terance DeJuan Wilson’s enthralling tale is a thought-provoking page-turner that will leave readers in suspense, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Poignant and character-driven, Wilson delivers an emotionally explosive and spellbinding yarn that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Woman's Bible: The Black Prince and the Siena Letters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Wilson shares, “What better layer of designs is there than a dilettante in her youthful season, one versed in the fine arts of theft? It is the paradigm of her existence, the moment that she falls in love and the redeeming hour in which she discovers why, turning that so-called initial encounter into something like a deep past.
“But this is not a love story; rather, it is a fluid indictment of the conscience I live with, a charmingly twisted romantic tale of love and of survival, for seldomly the twain do harmonize. It is the tale of two brothers, natural rivals—one born to the street and cruelly exposed and the other born to nobility and persecuted by fortune. A wholesale dismantling of this hypocritical institution called religion, it is the saga of those enduring moments in between that make time stand still. Movements of divine interposition that are composed overtime. These cerebral, sensual, intellectual, and refined movements that make her existence exclusive. Curatorial movements circumventing the broken past that she lives with. The oaths avowed in the hypocritical midnight hour. Promises more terrifying than the jealous night that knows her secrets. Her constant fealties are perceived as a cruel and pervasive attack, though they were once virtuous, good, and decent. But she will only keep betraying him. Can you sense it? Do you feel it?”
Published by Page Publishing, Terance DeJuan Wilson’s enthralling tale is a thought-provoking page-turner that will leave readers in suspense, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Poignant and character-driven, Wilson delivers an emotionally explosive and spellbinding yarn that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Woman's Bible: The Black Prince and the Siena Letters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories