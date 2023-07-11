Local Remodeling Company Achieves NARI Accreditation
Hudson Home Improvement, one of NJ’s leading home remodeling companies, is proud to announce its accreditation by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The NARI Accredited Remodeling Company program is the residential remodeling industry’s foremost company-wide accreditation program, founded on the first and only consensus-based management standard outlining the primary characteristics of successful, quality, customer-focused remodeling organizations.
Hudson Home Improvement, one of NJ’s leading home remodeling companies, is proud to announce its accreditation by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).
The NARI Accredited Remodeling Company program is the residential remodeling industry’s foremost company-wide accreditation program, founded on the first and only consensus-based management standard outlining the primary characteristics of successful, quality, customer-focused remodeling organizations.
To achieve NARI Accreditation, Hudson Home Improvement assured its operations are in compliance with the essential remodeling business management elements outlined in the NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Standard. The company has submitted its policies, procedures, business systems, and documentation for review by an independent, third-party assessor.
The NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Program considers a remodeling organization’s overall business practices in the following areas: business management, financial operations, production, human resources, and marketing & sales. After thorough review of the company’s documentation, the independent accreditation assessor has determined Hudson Home Improvement has met the NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Standard requirements.
Quote by Hudson Home Improvement: “The NARI Accreditation was not easy to achieve. It took the team working together to ensure all the standards were met. In the end, attending the "Build a Better Workshop" and going through the process to attain NARI Accreditation was useful as it forced the company to tighten operational procedures, identify gaps and ensure a more streamlined process internally which results in a better experience for our clients”.
--Joe Shoback, CR, CKBR, CLC
With its accreditation Hudson Home Improvement is leading the charge in improving the remodeling industry’s professional image by assuring clients they are working with a company structured to the industry’s foremost standard for remodeling organizations. Visit remodelingdoneright.nari.org/arc to learn more about why you should work with a NARI Accredited Remodeling Company or www.hudsonimprovement.com to learn more about Hudson Home Improvement.
About NARI: NARI is the only professional trade association dedicated exclusively to the remodeling industry. NARI members are committed to integrity, high standards, a Code of Ethics, training, market recognition and increased profitability.
In its continued commitment to increasing the professionalism of the remodeling industry, NARI offers accreditation of remodeling organizations and certification of remodeling professionals, providing recognition to companies and professionals who have achieved a higher standard. For more information, contact NARI at 847-298-9200 or visit www.nari.org.
