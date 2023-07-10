LevelUp MD Urgent Care Welcomes New CEO Dr. Paul Kim, Pioneering Affordable Healthcare and Combating Disparities in the NY and NJ Region

Dr. Paul Kim has been appointed as the new CEO of LevelUp MD Urgent Care, bringing extensive healthcare leadership experience and a patient-centered approach. With his visionary leadership, Dr. Kim is expected to drive operational excellence, expand services, implement innovative technologies, and develop strategic partnerships. Under his guidance, LevelUp MD aims to redefine the urgent care experience, delivering high-quality, accessible care while maximizing patient satisfaction.