Tax Sale Success in the Upcoming Online Tax Deed Sales – Free Webinar with Joanne Musa the Tax Lien Lady®
East Stroudsburg, PA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com is hosting a free “Tax Sale Success” Webinar on Thursday, July 13 at 7 pm Eastern Time.
A little over a decade ago, there were only a handful of states that had online tax deed sales and there weren’t any redeemable deed sales online. There were only a couple of platforms that handled these tax sales. Six years ago, only one redeemable deed auction was online.
Today there are at least 3 redeemable deed states that have some counties conducting their sales online and 12 states that have online tax deed sales. There are 6 main online platforms conducting these auctions. In addition to that, some states have their own website for these tax sales. Each state conducts its tax sale differently. They have different rules and procedures for tax sales. On top of that, each online platform has a different registration and bidding process. This can make it difficult for new investors.
“I want to make sure that investors understand how to take advantage of these tax sales, get the information they need, put an end to the paralysis of analysis, and get started. So I’m hosting a special webinar, just for the online deed sales that are coming up in the next couple of months,” stated Ms. Musa.
The live webinar, “Tax Sale Success in the Online Tax Deed Sales Made Easy,” is Thursday, July 13 at 7:00 pm Eastern Time! Here is the registration link to attend the webinar live:
https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar
This is great training for new investors who haven’t even started yet. It’s also good for investors who have already purchased some tax deeds.
Find out:
which states have online tax sales coming up this year
when these tax sales take place
how to participate in these tax sales online.
how much money is really needed to be a profitable investor.
Note: The Webinar is free for all to attend live. A replay will be made available for a limited time.
Learn the secrets of how to participate in the upcoming online tax deed sales. There is no cost to register, but seats are limited, so register now at https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar to reserve your spot.
Contact
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
