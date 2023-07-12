Marriott St. Louis Grand Guests and Visitors Can "Fill It Forward" with Its New Interactive Reusable Water Bottle
Starting July 10, 2023, Marriott St. Louis Grand, in partnership with Fill it Forward, will have interactive reusable water bottles available for purchase in guest rooms as well as at the front desk and 8th Street Pantry.
Saint Louis, MO, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis City Hotel Partners with Fill it Forward to Eliminate Single-Use Waste, Giving Back to People and the Planet
Starting July 10, 2023, Marriott St. Louis Grand, in partnership with Fill it Forward, will have interactive reusable water bottles available for purchase in guest rooms as well as at the front desk and 8th Street Pantry. The hotel has joined a network of over 500 organizations partnered with Fill it Forward to inspire the world to reuse.
Fill it Forward believes choosing to reuse is a simple act of generosity that shows love for people and the planet. The B-Corporation connects communities worldwide by partnering with organizations that care about sustainability to raise environmental and social awareness, reduce single-use waste in landfills and oceans, and donate to charitable giving projects providing clean water to communities in need.
A fixture of the city of St. Louis community for over 100 years, Marriott St. Louis Grand aims to use its partnership with Fill it Forward to positively impact the St. Louis community and beyond.
The hotel invites guests and visitors to “Fill it Forward,” reducing single-waste use during their stay by bringing their own reusable bottles or purchasing Marriott St. Louis Grand Cupanion Bottles, available in all guest rooms.
Guests can refill their bottles at one of the hotel’s water station locations, including the concierge lounge, conference space areas, health club, and on the mezzanine level.
Fill it Forward strives to limit the emissions output of its sustainably manufactured products in New York. Made from Tritan™ plastic, the Cupanion Bottle is BPA-free, holds carbonated beverages, and is dishwasher safe, increasing the product's lifespan and enhancing its environmental and social impact. By design, individuals will offset the emissions generated by the production of their Cupanion Bottle within the first two refills.
Marriott St. Louis Grand’s Cupanion Bottle comes with a QR code connected to the free Fill it Forward app. Individuals may scan the code using their smartphone camera with every refill or use the Fill it Forward app to track their ongoing impact.
Each scan tracks the positive impact of diverting a single-use bottle from the landfill and our oceans while unlocking a $0.02-$1.00 donation for Fill it Forward global charitable partners.
Individuals can track their environmental footprint and compare it to other users in open community groups with the reuse leaderboard and contribute to global charitable projects dedicated to clean water and nutritious food accessibility, as well as reforestation efforts.
Hotel guests can fill it, scan it, and give it to “Fill it Forward” during their stay at Marriott St. Louis Grand and beyond.
For more information about the Fill it Forward app, please visit www(dot)fillitforward(dot)com(slash)how(dash)it(dash)works(slash).
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content.
Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo.
After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine.
With a fitness center, on-site car rental, and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality.
About Fill it Forward
Fill it Forward creates interactive technology, global giving initiatives, and reusable products that inspire the world to reuse.
The company’s technology allows partnered organizations to brand Fill it Forward reusable products while connecting employees, users, or guests to an interactive app experience that tracks their environmental and social impact.
For more information about Fill it Forward, please visit www(dot)fillitforward(dot)com(slash).
Starting July 10, 2023, Marriott St. Louis Grand, in partnership with Fill it Forward, will have interactive reusable water bottles available for purchase in guest rooms as well as at the front desk and 8th Street Pantry. The hotel has joined a network of over 500 organizations partnered with Fill it Forward to inspire the world to reuse.
Fill it Forward believes choosing to reuse is a simple act of generosity that shows love for people and the planet. The B-Corporation connects communities worldwide by partnering with organizations that care about sustainability to raise environmental and social awareness, reduce single-use waste in landfills and oceans, and donate to charitable giving projects providing clean water to communities in need.
A fixture of the city of St. Louis community for over 100 years, Marriott St. Louis Grand aims to use its partnership with Fill it Forward to positively impact the St. Louis community and beyond.
The hotel invites guests and visitors to “Fill it Forward,” reducing single-waste use during their stay by bringing their own reusable bottles or purchasing Marriott St. Louis Grand Cupanion Bottles, available in all guest rooms.
Guests can refill their bottles at one of the hotel’s water station locations, including the concierge lounge, conference space areas, health club, and on the mezzanine level.
Fill it Forward strives to limit the emissions output of its sustainably manufactured products in New York. Made from Tritan™ plastic, the Cupanion Bottle is BPA-free, holds carbonated beverages, and is dishwasher safe, increasing the product's lifespan and enhancing its environmental and social impact. By design, individuals will offset the emissions generated by the production of their Cupanion Bottle within the first two refills.
Marriott St. Louis Grand’s Cupanion Bottle comes with a QR code connected to the free Fill it Forward app. Individuals may scan the code using their smartphone camera with every refill or use the Fill it Forward app to track their ongoing impact.
Each scan tracks the positive impact of diverting a single-use bottle from the landfill and our oceans while unlocking a $0.02-$1.00 donation for Fill it Forward global charitable partners.
Individuals can track their environmental footprint and compare it to other users in open community groups with the reuse leaderboard and contribute to global charitable projects dedicated to clean water and nutritious food accessibility, as well as reforestation efforts.
Hotel guests can fill it, scan it, and give it to “Fill it Forward” during their stay at Marriott St. Louis Grand and beyond.
For more information about the Fill it Forward app, please visit www(dot)fillitforward(dot)com(slash)how(dash)it(dash)works(slash).
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content.
Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo.
After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine.
With a fitness center, on-site car rental, and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality.
About Fill it Forward
Fill it Forward creates interactive technology, global giving initiatives, and reusable products that inspire the world to reuse.
The company’s technology allows partnered organizations to brand Fill it Forward reusable products while connecting employees, users, or guests to an interactive app experience that tracks their environmental and social impact.
For more information about Fill it Forward, please visit www(dot)fillitforward(dot)com(slash).
Contact
Marriott St. Louis GrandContact
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
Categories