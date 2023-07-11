Award-Winning Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry to Headline Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball

Alexis Pharae and Benjamin Addam, owners of Vampfangs and producers of the Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball are ecstatic to announce that Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry will be the Headline Performer when the event returns to the Historic Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, MA on September 9, 2023