Award-Winning Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry to Headline Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball
Alexis Pharae and Benjamin Addam, owners of Vampfangs and producers of the Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball are ecstatic to announce that Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry will be the Headline Performer when the event returns to the Historic Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, MA on September 9, 2023
Salem, MA, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This year’s theme, Cirque du Vampire, also gives guests an opportunity to add some vintage vaudeville, cabaret, and circus flair to their red carpet attire. A can’t miss event for fashionistas. Sperry brings a long list of awards and accolades with him to Salem. He holds the record for the best-selling, highest grossing Magic Shows in Broadway history. Sperry also has the prestigious notoriety of being one of the youngest illusionists to headline the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, California at the young age of 17.
He has been featured on countless television shows and series, including Penn & Teller, the Masters of Illusion, The World’s Greatest Magic Show, America’s Got Talent, and The Illusionists. “We can’t even find the words to express how excited we are to have Dan headline the Vampire Ball,” said Pharae. “He’s one of the most popular and in-demand illusionists of this generation and his shock-based style of magic is a perfect fit for our Vampire Ball,” added Addam.
Sperry joins an impressive cast of performers from all over the world. UK model and performer, Dani Divine, will give the VIV (Very Important Vampire) Guests a special act on the private VIV Floor. Belarus native Elizabeth Khard will enchant the crowd with her fusion belly dances, while the United States based aerialist duo of Luna Minuit and Megan Stern will fly high above the guests in true gothic cirque style.
Rounding out the cast of nocturnal misfit performers is Phoebe Flows, a Boston-based burlesque performer, a real vampire human blockhead, a mermaid, vampire gogo dancers and more! Performances will be spread out across several spaces in the hotel, and will allow guests to get up-close and personal to witness unimaginable displays of vampiric circus skills.
Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball - Cirque du Vampire
Date: September 9, 2023
Venue: Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem MA 01970
Time: 7pm - 1am
Dress Code: Formal; No streetwear or costumes
About Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball
Most accurately described as the Met Gala for Vampires, the Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball is an elegant, over-the-top, immersive production that uses concert quality sound, lighting, and atmospherics to create an environment of fantasy and upscale sophistication. The event has an all-star cast and crew, responsible for producing sold out events all over the world since 1995.
For tickets, the full playbill and more information, visit Vampfangs.com/vampireball.
Media Requests:
June Jennings
june@vampfangs.com
