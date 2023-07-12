The New England Center for Children Celebrates Spring of Learning and Achievement
Staff Growth, Art Show, 5K Walk/Run for Autism, Master’s Degree Graduations, Internship Program Cap Successful Spring.
Southborough, MA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in autism education and research, announced a rewarding Spring season of learning and honors. Among the milestones were a string of successful events, including the Art Show, 17th annual NECC 5K Walk/Run for Autism, and the 25th Dunkin’ Golf Classic; the arrival of a large class of summer interns; and the awarding of 23 master’s degrees in partnership with Simmons University. The spring was capped off with NECC Founder and CEO Vinnie Strully receiving honors from Autism Speaks and the Massachusetts Association of Approved Special Education Schools (MAAPS).
“NECC is proud of our accomplishments this past school year. The entire NECC community of teachers, parents, administrators, researchers, and donors have brought dedication and heart to helping transform the lives of children with autism,” said Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA, executive director of NECC Southborough. “This financial and community support has allowed NECC to continue to educate our students, but also to enhance the professional development opportunities we provide to our staff.”
Arts and Athletics - Fundraising for the Future
In April, NECC held its 5th annual Art Show, featuring the incredible talent of NECC students, as well as works by staff and local artists. The event raised more than $14,000 for NECC’s Annual Fund that directly benefits students.
The 17th annual NECC 5K Walk/Run for Autism presented by Erland Construction was held in May and raised over $180,000 by more than 1,000 participants. On June 5, 112 golfers gathered to celebrate the 25th annual Carlos Placido Dunkin’ Golf Classic for Autism at the Franklin Country Club in Franklin, MA. The event raised $100,000.
Summer Interns and Graduate Education
NECC is dedicated to the professional development of its teachers. In May, 23 staff received their Master of Science in Education with an autism specialization designation degree from Simmons University. For 30 years, NECC and Simmons have collaborated to offer free graduate training to NECC employees. Since 1992, more than 1,200 NECC staff have completed the master’s degree program.
NECC's Summer Internship Program is another way in which NECC is committed to preparing the next generation of teachers and researchers. For nearly three decades, NECC has been working on a pipeline for direct-care staff through its internship program. This summer 35 students from 23 colleges and universities from across the U.S. completed a 10-week paid internship program.
Leadership Honors for NECC Founder
NECC Founder and CEO Vinnie Strully was recognized for his decades-long leadership during the MAAPS spring awards celebration. Strully received the Leadership Award, honoring his 48 years of experience working with children and adults with autism.
Furthermore, in honor of his distinguished career and many contributions to the MAAPS community, the annual award has been named the L. Vincent Strully Jr. Leadership Award as a way of recognizing his innovative leadership not only of NECC, but on behalf of the field.
In April, Strully and NECC were honored by Autism Speaks during its annual Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City, marking the first time this award was given to an autism service provider.
About The New England Center for Children
The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Committed to creating a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth, and independence, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org). The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org.
