Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles and Ami Cannon
On Friday, July 14, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one by Billy Ray Charles and the other by Ami Cannon.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 14th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be a Soul song by Billy Ray Charles. Another will be a Pop ballad by Ami Cannon.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "If You Catch Me Looking." The song focuses on the age old question; is looking, cheating? It does it in a lyrically playful way with up tempo, energetic music. The protagonist in the song asks the question to his audience and then gives some examples. The goal of the song is to create something fun to listen to that is lyrically amusing. The subject matter may be serious in some households but the song is more comical than serious.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “You Know Me.” It is an Indie, Acoustic Pop song with Gospel overtones. Musically, it is simple while being inspirational. Lyrically, it can be taken as a romantic song being sung to someone one is very close to, or as a song about a person's conversation with, or prayer to, God. It is the dual nature of the lyric combined with the melodic chords played by the piano that provide an intimacy that can draw the listener in.
“We have two excellent Digital Music Single releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Ami Cannon’s song is exquisite in its simplicity yet powerful in its ability to move people and Billy Ray’s new Digital Music Single is an amusement set to music,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
