THINKWARE Dash Cam Announces Amazon Prime Day Discounts
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World leading dash cam brand, THINKWARE, has announced its participation in Amazon Prime Day with special offers on its latest and top-rated dash cam models, including its newest dash cam, the U3000, which features advanced safety features, increased compatibility, and high definition video recording for both day and night driving. Select models, such as the Q1000, will have a special bundle deal until the end of July.
Amazon Prime Day runs from July 11 to July 12, with THINKWARE’s promotion starting the week of Prime Day from July 10th to July 16th. As part of the event, Amazon shoppers can get exclusive discounts on many of THINKWARE’s top dash cams, including:
- U3000 2CH: (MSRP: $549.99; Sale: $499.99) THINKWARE’s new release with front 4K video, rear 2K video, Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor, Super Night Vision 4.0, built-in radar, parking surveillance mode, and more.
- Q1000 2CH + radar special bundle: (MSRP: $439.99; Sale: $349.99) 'Where performance meets design.' The THINKWARE Q1000 captures stunning 2K QHD footage, whether night or day, thanks to its premium 5.14MP Sony STARVIS image sensor and true HDR technology. The successor to Thinkware Q800PRO.
- F200 PRO 2CH: (MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $149.99) A best seller - a versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
As Amazon Prime Day approaches quickly, dash cam deals seekers looking to enhance their road safety and security can seize the opportunity while enjoying a wide selection of THINKWARE models to choose from. Also available for discount will be the F790, F70, F200 PRO, X700, X800, X1000, and U1000 models, as well THINKWARE’s iVolt Xtra External Battery and Radar Module.
The promotion will be available on Amazon, as well as on THINKWARE’s website. For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com/.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
