MTS' Sarantos Releases New Single and Video "Happy Axxidents"
MTS' Chicago-based singer, songwriter, author, radio host and philanthropist has dropped his latest monthly single and video.
Chicago, IL, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MTS' Sarantos has released a new single “Happy Axxidents” with an accompanying music video. Written and produced by Sarantos himself, “Happy Axxidents” is a chill, laid-back track with folksy lyrics and mellow music.
The video follows the story of getting over an ex and moving on with life through a series of happy accidents, or kismet.
https://youtu.be/kC7d_on-jEY
“This song and the video are both about learning to accept and move on from heartache,” said Sarantos. “The message is that we’ve all had our hearts broken at one time or another, but the world keeps turning and the fates can’t help but intervene to help us get over our own shit. All we have to do is open our eyes to life going on around us; the possibilities are endless.”
Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals, and cues. His most popular tracks on Spotify have been streamed more than 300K times. He is currently the host of the Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated across many platforms.
His music, books, and poems are always 100% certified organic and hypoallergenic. Every month, Sarantos releases a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem. He is also a proud supporter of multiple charities chosen by his fans.
For more information, please visit http://www.melogia.com.
The video follows the story of getting over an ex and moving on with life through a series of happy accidents, or kismet.
https://youtu.be/kC7d_on-jEY
“This song and the video are both about learning to accept and move on from heartache,” said Sarantos. “The message is that we’ve all had our hearts broken at one time or another, but the world keeps turning and the fates can’t help but intervene to help us get over our own shit. All we have to do is open our eyes to life going on around us; the possibilities are endless.”
Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals, and cues. His most popular tracks on Spotify have been streamed more than 300K times. He is currently the host of the Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated across many platforms.
His music, books, and poems are always 100% certified organic and hypoallergenic. Every month, Sarantos releases a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem. He is also a proud supporter of multiple charities chosen by his fans.
For more information, please visit http://www.melogia.com.
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories