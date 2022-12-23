Esperanza Welcomed All-Star Alumni Big Band December 2022
2nd Commemorative All-Star Alumni Big Band Concert Supports Esperanza Entertainment Unit Scholarship Fund.
Anaheim, CA, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating Esperanza’s Tradition of Excellence, the Alumni Concert event invites All-Star graduates from EEU’s high-quality music program to return to the stage for an amazing evening of Big Band. The EEU Scholarship Fund helps students access high-quality education as they move forward from EEU.
“An opportunity to share a stage with some of my all-time favorite students, who have absolutely become some of my all-time favorite musicians, is just something too good to pass up,” said Mr. Davis.
We were honored that, this December 2022, EEU Alumni donated their time and talents to contribute to our 2nd Commemorative All-Star Alumni Big Band in support of the EEU Scholarship Fund. EEU families and fans turnout showed encouraging interest for another great All-Star event in 2027. See the Alumni Big Band for yourself at EHSEU YouTube Channel.
Every 5 years, each Alumni Concert event has a featured webpage to showcase the Esperanza All-Star Alumni musicians donating their time, as well as, to promote support for the Scholarship Fund with ticket purchase or donations. The EEU Scholarship Fund supports graduating EEU students every June at the annual awards banquet.
Support the EEU Scholarship Fund by donating or signing up for future invitation at the EHSEU website SEARCH All-Star Alumni.
About Esperanza Entertainment Unit:
Director Brad Davis, performer and studio teacher from southern California music community, continuously prepares students for lifelong appreciation of performing arts, as enthusiasts and professional artists. EEU Boosters nonprofit organization supports the Music Director in providing EEU students with high-quality instrumental music education and performance opportunities. Enjoy EEU music performances at EHSEU YouTube Channel.
“An opportunity to share a stage with some of my all-time favorite students, who have absolutely become some of my all-time favorite musicians, is just something too good to pass up,” said Mr. Davis.
We were honored that, this December 2022, EEU Alumni donated their time and talents to contribute to our 2nd Commemorative All-Star Alumni Big Band in support of the EEU Scholarship Fund. EEU families and fans turnout showed encouraging interest for another great All-Star event in 2027. See the Alumni Big Band for yourself at EHSEU YouTube Channel.
Every 5 years, each Alumni Concert event has a featured webpage to showcase the Esperanza All-Star Alumni musicians donating their time, as well as, to promote support for the Scholarship Fund with ticket purchase or donations. The EEU Scholarship Fund supports graduating EEU students every June at the annual awards banquet.
Support the EEU Scholarship Fund by donating or signing up for future invitation at the EHSEU website SEARCH All-Star Alumni.
About Esperanza Entertainment Unit:
Director Brad Davis, performer and studio teacher from southern California music community, continuously prepares students for lifelong appreciation of performing arts, as enthusiasts and professional artists. EEU Boosters nonprofit organization supports the Music Director in providing EEU students with high-quality instrumental music education and performance opportunities. Enjoy EEU music performances at EHSEU YouTube Channel.
Contact
Esperanza Entertainment UnitContact
Brad Davis
(714)986-7540 ex:13711
http://ehseu.org/
bdavis@pylusd.org
Brad Davis
(714)986-7540 ex:13711
http://ehseu.org/
bdavis@pylusd.org
Categories